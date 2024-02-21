CMF to launch new earphones along with Nothing Phone(2a)

Last week, London-based Nothing announced to launch of the new mid-range Phone(2a) series on March 5. Now, its subsidiary CMF has revealed that the company will launch a couple of its products during the same event.
CMF will be bringing two new earphones-- Neckband Pro and Buds-- at 5:00 pm on March 5.
The new CMF Neckband Pro is confirmed to feature hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) that can reduce up to 50 dB(decibels), a first in its class.
Also, the CMF Buds will support ANC and promise to deliver better audio output among its peers in its price range.
Both the devices come with a familiar dual-tone Orange-grey colour scheme. The unique design stands out among the current crop of earphones.
On the other hand, Phone(2a) is expected in two colours- white and black.
It is said to flaunt a see-through design language and support the LED-based Glyph interface we see in all the previous Nothing phones.
On the front, it is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, it is said to come with a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, Android 14-based NothingOS with up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a big 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging capability.
It is likely to feature a dual-camera module-- main 50MP camera + 50MP Ultra wide sensor with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it may house a 32MP camera for selfies and video chatting.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
(Published 21 February 2024, 14:38 IST)