CMF to launch new earphones along with Nothing Phone(2a)

Last week, London-based Nothing announced to launch of the new mid-range Phone(2a) series on March 5. Now, its subsidiary CMF has revealed that the company will launch a couple of its products during the same event.

CMF will be bringing two new earphones-- Neckband Pro and Buds-- at 5:00 pm on March 5.

The new CMF Neckband Pro is confirmed to feature hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) that can reduce up to 50 dB(decibels), a first in its class.

Also, the CMF Buds will support ANC and promise to deliver better audio output among its peers in its price range.