Navigating the uncharted: AI tide sweeps India

The surge in social media engagement has seen users making themselves seen and heard more on public platforms, often unmindful of the threats of privacy breaches. A McAfee report titled ‘Beware the Artificial Impostor’, released in May this year, said 47 per cent of the respondents in India had either been a victim of an AI voice scam (20%) or knew somebody else who had (27%). A survey of adults who share their voice online revealed that the practice is most common in India, with 86% of the respondents making their voices available online at least once a week, followed by the UK (56%) and the US (52%). The report also mentioned how a voice-cloning tool was used to replicate the voice of a researcher – “a convincing clone” – at an estimated 85% match.