WhatsApp brings chat filter to its messenger app

After months of testing, WhatsApp has launched new new filter that helps users efficiently organise chat sessions better than before.
The new chat filter is coming with the latest WhatsApp update on both iOS and Android versions. It is being rolled out in phases and may take a few days to reach all regions.
"Opening WhatsApp and finding the right conversation should feel quick, seamless, and simple. As people increasingly do more on WhatsApp, it’s more important than ever before to be able to get to your messages fast. That’s why today we’re launching new Chat Filters so you can do that without having to scroll through your full inbox," WhatsApp said.
The new filter feature categorises the chats into three segments -- all, unread and group on WhatsApp.
The 'All' tab lists all the chat sessions. And, 'unread' tab will group all the new notifications. And, group tab will house all the chat groups.
WhatsApp chat filter.
Credit: WhatsApp
With the new three tab-filter (as shown in the screen grab above), WhatsApp has simplified the user interface.
In a related development, Meta has started testing Meta AI chatbot beta in in India.
Several people are noticing the Meta AI option on WhatsApp beta and Instagram beta apps on both Android and iOS versions.
Meta's new generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot runs on Llama 2 (Large Language Model Meta AI 2). It is capable of understanding complex user queries and responding with easy-to-understand real-time information.
It also comes integrated with the Emu image synthesis model to churn out photorealistic synthetic images instantly with text prompts.
Meta has fed more than 1.1 billion publically posted images on Instagram and Facebook to train the Emu image synthesis model.
Meta AI bot testing first began in September 2023 in the US. Now, it is being expanded to more regions around the world.
If the feedback from the testers is positive and there are few bugs to clear, Meta will most likely introduce the Meta AI chatbot to all in a month or two.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.