WhatsApp brings chat filter to its messenger app

After months of testing, WhatsApp has launched new new filter that helps users efficiently organise chat sessions better than before.

The new chat filter is coming with the latest WhatsApp update on both iOS and Android versions. It is being rolled out in phases and may take a few days to reach all regions.

"Opening WhatsApp and finding the right conversation should feel quick, seamless, and simple. As people increasingly do more on WhatsApp, it’s more important than ever before to be able to get to your messages fast. That’s why today we’re launching new Chat Filters so you can do that without having to scroll through your full inbox," WhatsApp said.

The new filter feature categorises the chats into three segments -- all, unread and group on WhatsApp.