Drop in migratory birds in Karanataka’s Shivamogga

Once a popular bird sanctuary in Mandagadde has now become a place with less variety of birds. According to an environmentalist, Ajay Kumar Sharma, the number of migratory birds is decreasing due to the lack of Holelakki trees (Vitex Leucoxylon). Holelakki is a native variety of Western Ghats knows as water peacock's foot tree. The tree provides shelter to migratory birds for nesting and breeding. Over a decade, the development activities, road widening, sand extraction destroyed the tree variety. Due to lack of trees, the birds shifting their places, where Holelakki trees have been survived.