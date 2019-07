Exclusive interview with Nikhil Kumaraswamy 2019-06-10 In his first electoral fight, Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost the family-held Mandya seat to Sumalatha Ambareesh. What has this fight and the ensuing loss taught him? Speaking to Deccan Herald’s Bharath Joshi, Nikhil Kumaraswamy opens up about this and more.