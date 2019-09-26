'Mehul Choksi a crook, will be deported ultimately'

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 26 2019, 13:23pm ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2019, 13:23pm ist
About: 

Speaking on the issue of extradition of Mehul Choksi, who is absconding from India and residing in Antigua & Barbuda, the country’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne said Choksi is a crook and will be deported ultimately after he exhausts all his options. 
“Got subsequent information that Mehul Choksi is a crook, he doesn't add value to our country. He will be deported ultimately after he exhausts appeals, Indian officials are free to investigate based on his willingness to participate.”

