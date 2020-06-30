Swarms of locusts spotted in Kanpur

Swarms of locusts were spotted in Kanpur’s Bairaj Area on Jun 30. Police was seen alerting people of the locust attack. They also guided people on the precautions need to be undertaken. Kanpur DM, Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari issued an alert in the city. He said that if locusts are spotted in the outskirts of the city then the administration is fully prepared with disinfectants. On locusts being spotted in the residential area, he said, “I would request people to follow the guidelines issued by government and try not to step out of their house.”