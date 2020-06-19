TN's 4 districts under lockdown including Chennai

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Jun 19 2020, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 15:27 ist
About: 

Lockdown to remain imposed till June 30 in four districts of Tamil Nadu due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The four districts include Chennai, along with Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur. Police have set up ‘Corona Mannequins’ in Annna Arch area in Chennai to spread awareness on the same. Minimum vehicular movement was witnessed in the city as people barely stepped out. Tamil Nadu has so far reported 52334 COVID-19 cases along with 625 deaths.

Related Videos