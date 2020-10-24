'BJP wants to retire Nitish Kumar, induct its own CM'

About:
Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on October 23, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi spoke on Bihar polls. Owaisi said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't mention Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). He is trying to ride two horses at once and wants to rule Bihar on one of them. He's released an election manifesto pledging 19 lakh jobs which is a clear indication that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants their Chief Minister in Bihar and retire Nitish Kumar.” “This is BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) plan,” he added.