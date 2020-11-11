'Covid-19 3rd peak here, cases may fall in coming days'

Updating on coronavirus situation in national capital as cases surge, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain confirmed 3rd peak and hoped that cases start falling in coming days.

“3 times more tests are being done now as compared to last peak. No doubt 3rd peak is here, hope cases fall in next couple of days. 17000 RTPCR tests were conducted during last peak, now we are conducting 3 times the tests,” said Health Minister Jain.

“We had already issued an order earlier to private hospitals for increasing ICU beds but Delhi HC stayed that. Hope we get a vacation tomorrow from Supreme Court on our plea against HC stay,” he further added.