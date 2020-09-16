CPI (M) protest in Kerala after Yechury named in riots

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 16 2020, 07:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 07:24 ist
About: 

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday staged protest against the naming of party general secretary Sitaram Yechury in cases related to Delhi riots. The violence took place in northeast Delhi in February. Over 50 people died in the deadly violence. 
 

