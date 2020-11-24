Cyclone Nivar: 22 teams available on ground, says NDRF

Ahead of ‘Cyclone Nivar’, a total of 22 teams are available on the ground and 8 teams are on standby, informed SN Pradhan, Director General, National Disaster Response Force while addressing a press conference in Delhi on November 24.

He said, “12 teams positioned in Tamil Nadu, 2 teams in Puducherry and 1 team in Karaikal. 3 teams positioned in Nellore and 1 team in Chittoor. 3 teams pre-positioned in Visakhapatnam. Total 22 teams are available on the ground and 8 teams are on standby. Total 30 teams committed.”

The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of ‘Cyclone Nivar’.