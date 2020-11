24 Pak prisoners sent back via Attari-Wagah border 2020-11-24 24 Pakistani prisoners including 20 fishermen are being repatriated to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on November 24. They were sent to their nation after the completion of their imprisonment term. Heavy security was deployed at the border. Protocol Officer of Wagah Border, Arun Pal Singh said, "Approximately, 20 fishermen had entered India mistakenly and have completed their imprisonment. They are being handed over to Pakistan."