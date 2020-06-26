Differently-abled girl stitches face masks for students

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 26 2020, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 12:08 ist
About: 

A 10-year old differently-abled girl from Karnataka’s Udupi stitched face masks for students amid coronavirus pandemic. Sindhuri distributed face masks to the students who appeared for School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams on June 25. She is a sixth standard student of Mount Rosary School in Udupi. SSLC exams began in the state of Karnataka on June 25. 

