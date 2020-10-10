'Engagement with Taliban is India’s call'

Commenting on whether Afghanistan wants India to engage with Taliban, the Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah said, “I didn’t ask directly for engagement with Taliban but at the same time encouraged for engagement in the peace, it depends on the Indian government’s decision to engage with Taliban. As a whole, India is supportive of the peace process which is important.”

“My take away from my interaction with PM Modi is that India wants Afghan-led negotiation and inclusive settlement acceptable to Afghans. A unified Afghanistan, which does not harbour terror groups,” Abdullah Abdullah added.