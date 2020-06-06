Every American must receive equal treatment: Trump

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Jun 06 2020, 10:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 10:22 ist
About: 

US President Donald Trump on injustice with George Floyd said that every American must receive equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, colour, and gender. He said, “We all saw what happened last week, we can't let that happen. Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying, 'this is a great thing that's happening for our country.' This is a great day for him, for everybody, in terms of equality.”

Related Videos