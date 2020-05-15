FM Nirmala Sitharama holds presser on economic package

updates

  May 15 2020, 14:52 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 14:52 ist
While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 said, “Free food grains supply to all migrants for the next 2 months. For non-card holders, they shall be given 5kg wheat/rice per person & 1 kg chana per family/month for 2 months. 8 crore migrants will benefit- Rs 3500 crores to be spent on this.”

Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 announced relief measures for street vendors who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown. Sitharaman said the government will start a special credit line worth Rs 5,000 crore which will benefit about 50 lakh street vendors who had to shut their shops since the imposition of coroanvirus-induced lockdown. 

She that “One Nation One Ration Card” will be implemented and will cover 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states covering 83% of PDS (Public Distribution System) population will be covered by national portability by August 2020.

Central government to launch affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers or urban poor in the view of coronavirus pandemic. While addressing a press conference on May 14, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Government to launch a scheme for affordable rental housing for migrant workers/urban poor to provide ease of living by converting government funded housing in cities into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) under PPP mode through concessionaire.” 

inance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 17 said government extended the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), used under affordable housing scheme, for middle income group up to March 2021. “Government to extend the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) for middle income group (annual income Rs 6-18 lakhs) up to March 2021; 2.5 lakh middle income families to benefit during 2020-21,” she said.

She announced that Rs 30,000 crores additional emergency working capital funding through National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will be given and is expected to benefit 3 crore farmers.  Finance Minister unveiled the second tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic package on May 14.

