Gold smuggling case: Police use tear gas on protesters

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Sep 20 2020, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 12:00 ist
Youth Congress workers staged protest in Kerala’s Kozhikode demanding the resignation of State Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel. Police used tear gas to disperse Youth Congress protestors. 

Several protests have been held against the minister over his alleged involvement in gold smuggling case. 
 

