Happy that the captain believes in me: SRH’s Shankar

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered an emphatic eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. While addressing the press conference, SRH’s Vijay Shankar said that it was good to see that the captain had trust in him.

“The most important thing is to bowl a lot, which I think is very important for me. I have not bowled in previous IPLs that I have played. It is good to take that responsibility and it is good to see the captain had the belief in me. I’m pretty happy the way things turned out,” said Vijay Shankar.

He further added, “I think Manish was hitting the ball really well earlier on. So after a while, we had an interaction in the middle, and we wanted to take the game deep, I opened up. Overall, I think it was a good partnership and we had good communication in between.”