Harsh Vardhan remembers sacrifice of ‘corona warriors’

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on October 18 remembered the sacrifice of Corona warriors in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said, “This Navratri, I urge you to be mindful of your role in defeating Covid-19. As we bow down in prayer, we must keep sacrifice of lakhs of corona warriors in our thoughts, those who've lost their lives & those who're battling the dreaded disease for saving us. I have decided to keep my celebrations subdued. There is so much suffering across the world due to the pandemic. We must all let charity take precedence, donate with a large heart to the underprivileged.”