Hathras case: Victim’s family returns to their home

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2020, 07:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 07:36 ist
About: 

Family members of Hathras alleged gang-rape victim returned to their residence on night of Oct 12. They were in Lucknow to appear before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court. A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras and later she succumbed to injuries in a Delhi hospital.
 

Related Videos