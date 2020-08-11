Hogenakkal falls in full spate following incessant rain

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 11 2020, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 12:10 ist
About: 

Incessant rain in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri region increased the water flow of Hogenakkal falls. The flow of water was so intense that it entered into villages near the Hogenakkal falls. In Hogenakkal the river Cauvery enters into Tamil Nadu as a big river with gushing water presentably as a natural falls but due to heavy rain the water level of the river breached its banks and flooded the houses in low-laying areas. Hogenakal is situated at the borders of Karnataka at 46 kms from Dharmapuri.
 

Related Videos