Hyderabad boy completes graduation at age of 14

A boy from Hyderabad completed his graduation at the age of 14 years.
Agastya Jaiswal made his parents proud by completing his graduation at a very small age. Not only that, Agastya is a multi-talented boy, he is a national player of table tennis and can write from both hands at the same time.
Agastya is giving his parents many reasons to be proud of him. Agastya said that every kid can achieve what he has achieved and every kid has the same talent as him, they just need good training and the right guidance from their parents.