J&K turned into jail: Mufti over PDP workers detained

Indian military can strike to put pressure: Ex-IAF head 2020-10-30 Retired Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa reacted over release of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman and said that we were in position to wipe out their forward brigades and they know our capability. B S Dhanoa said, “I told Abhinandan's father we'll definitely get him back. The way he (Pak MP) is saying is because our military posture was offensive. We were in position to wipe out their forward brigades. They know our capability. Basically if this thing is there in their mind that we are likely to strike then first look at that how is their military sitting. Indian military cannot strike to secure his release, they can strike to put pressure on but that decision is political.” Former IAF chief’s remark came after Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said in the National Assembly that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had in an important meeting pointed out that if Pakistan did not release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, India would attack Pakistan "that night by 9 pm".