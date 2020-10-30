J&K turned into jail: Mufti over PDP workers detained

About:
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on protest in Srinagar against new land laws and ongoing NIA raids said that workers were holding a peaceful protest and was not permitted to meet them after arrest.
“PDP workers were peacefully protesting against land law passed by BJP govt to loot J&K land. Our workers were arrested and I wasn't allowed to meet them. Neither Civil society nor politicians can talk here, entire J&K has been converted into a jail,” said Mehbooba Mufti.
PDP workers staged a protest in Srinagar against new land laws and ongoing NIA raids at 6 NGOs and trusts in Kashmir. They were detained during a protest near Sports Complex in Srinagar.