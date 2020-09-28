Karnataka Bandh: Protesters stop bus in Hubli

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 28 2020, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 19:20 ist
About: 

Farmers' organisations have called a state-wide bandh in Karnataka on September 28. To demonstrate, protesters sat on a road in Hubli in a bid to stop a bus. Farmers’ organisations have called for state-wide bandh in Karnataka today over farm laws, land reform ordinances, amendments to APMC and labour laws.

