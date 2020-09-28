Karnataka Bandh: Protesters stop bus in Hubli

Torture of activists, scribes in PoK raised at UNHRC 2020-09-28 Exiled political leaders from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) have raised the issue of abduction, torture and harassment of activists and journalists by Pakistani agencies at the illegally occupied region during the ongoing 45th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Genava. Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, the chairman of United Kashmir People’s National Party during his intervention raised the issue of British Kashmiri Journalist Tanveer Ahmed, who was arrested and tortured by Pakistani agencies for protesting against hoisting Pakistani flag in PoK. “At the behest of Pakistan, the local administration brutally beaten, arrested and jailed him. In Gilgit Baltistan peaceful political activists Baba Jan Iftikhar Hussain and their colleagues were trailed under Anti Terrorist Act and were awarded 40 to 90 years imprisonment. We urge upon HRC to put pressure on Islamabad for immediate and unconditional release of all activists”, said Shaukat Ali Kashmiri.