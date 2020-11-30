Lock manufacturers in Aligarh hit due to Covid-19

About:
Lock hardware business in Aligarh suffered setback due to lockdown. In the month of July, situation between India and Nepal further deepened their woes. While industries are gradually coming on track, Extant Covid crisis continues to diminish hopes. “Due to restrictions in some states it's difficult for our agents and they can't collect demands. Sellers think they won't be able to sell, so they're neither buying raw material nor supplying to us,” said C Sharma, Tala Nagri Industrialist Association's Chairman.