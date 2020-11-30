Lock manufacturers in Aligarh hit due to Covid-19

'Farmers should leave agitation and choose talks' 2020-11-29 Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar reacted on Punjab farmers protest and Centre’s current status on it. He said that the talks are going on with farmers and government is open for talks but farmers' unions should create atmosphere for it. “Government has proposed to meet on December 03 for fourth time. So, talks are already going on, nobody should think government isn't ready for it. Government is open for talks, farmers' unions should create atmosphere for it. They should leave agitation and choose talks,” he said.