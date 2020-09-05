Moradabad authorities demolish illegal construction

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 05 2020, 08:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 08:33 ist
About: 

Moradabad Development Authority bulldozed an illegal portion of a construction site on September 4. The property dealer started construction on 20 bighas of land without the authority’s permission. 
 

Related Videos