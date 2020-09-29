No war, no peace status at northern borders: IAF chief

About:
Chief of Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria addressed the inaugural session of 15th International Conference on Energizing Indian Aerospace Industry on Sep 29. During the event, he said, “The present security scenario along our northern frontiers is at an uneasy — no war, no peace status. Our defence forces are prepared for any situation. IAF has responded rapidly to any misadventure. The recent induction of Rafales along with other aircraft has provided IAF with substantial practical and strategic capability enhancement.”