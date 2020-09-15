On mission INS Talwar refuelled by US Navy tanker

  • Sep 15 2020, 07:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 07:32 ist
Indian Navy Ship Talwar on mission-based deployment in Northern Arabian Sea undertook refuelling with US Navy Fleet Tanker USNS Yukon under Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA). LEMOA gives access, to both countries, to designated military facilities on either side for the purpose of refuelling and replenishment.
 

