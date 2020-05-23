Rare black panther spotted in Chhattisgarh’s Achanakmar

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 23 2020, 15:06 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 15:06 ist
About: 

A rare black panther has been spotted at the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur. Chief Conservator of Forests, S Gupta said, “Had installed trap cameras between March 25 to April 25 for tiger tracking. A rare black panther was spotted in these cameras. We'll find out if there are cubs or any other panther in this area. Patrolling and tracking will be done soon.” 

