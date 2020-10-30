Some patients with Covid-19 have persistent skin-related symptoms long after their initial infection has cleared, according to a new analysis. The findings, presented at the 29th Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), point to another burden experienced by so-called "long haulers" who get better but don't seem to fully recover from Covid-19. For the analysis, researchers established an international registry for Covid-19 skin manifestations in April 2020, in collaboration with the International League of Dermatological Societies and the American Academy of Dermatology. Clinicians were contacted in June and August to update Covid-19 laboratory test results and the duration of Covid-19 patients' skin symptoms. The team defined long haulers as anyone with skin symptoms of Covid-19 that persisted for at least 60 days.
Some Covid-19 'long haulers' experience skin problems
