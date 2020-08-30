Story of first Northeast transgender doctor

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Aug 30 2020, 08:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 08:46 ist
About: 

Beoncy Laishram, who is a first transwoman doctor of Manipur. She is a resident medical officer at a private hospital in Imphal. During the pandemic time, Beoncy is participating in the fight against Covid-19.

