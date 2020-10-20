This couple turns discarded bottles into artifacts

About:
Several people throw bottles after using thinking that the bottle is not useful for them. But a Puducherry couple knows how to reuse it again. Meet a couple, Divya and Bharath who turn waste bottles lying on the roadside into colorful and eye-catching artifacts. Every day, Bharath collects the thrown away bottles from the roads and streets and gives to his wife Divya who turns it into beautiful decorative items. Picture of Lord Krishna, Ganesha and other are eye-catching themes are made on the bottles by them.