'It was do-or-die game for us,' says RR's Rahul Tewatia

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 7 wickets in the 50th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia said it was a do-or-die game for them. “Every match was do-or-die for us, and this was also a do-or-die game for us. We were struggling in the tournament, our bowling was less impactful in 2-3 matches and we were losing wickets in the powerplay. Now, Sanju is batting well and Ben Stokes is giving us a good start. It gives us momentum and confidence,” said Rahul Tewatia during a press conference, after winning the match.