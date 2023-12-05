Accounts of sexual violence by Hamas are aired amid criticism of UN

Meni Binyamin, the head of the International Crime Investigations Unit of the Israeli police, said in an interview that it had documented "violent rape incidents, the most extreme sexual abuses we have seen," on Oct 7, against women and some men. "I am talking about dozens."

Israeli officials have not estimated how many women were sexually assaulted or mutilated. They say that overwhelmed forensic scientists had to focus at first on identifying bodies, rather than collecting perishable evidence of rape. Few victims or eyewitnesses survived, and fewer have spoken publicly.

At the United Nations on Monday, Yael Richert, a superintendent with the Israeli police, presented video of witness interviews, including with a paramedic who said, "Shooting was targeted at sexual organs, we saw that a lot."

Outside, hundreds of protesters accused the United Nations of a double standard when it comes to sexual violence; some chanted, "Me too, unless you are a Jew."

The United Nations, and UN Women in particular, have become a primary focus -- though hardly the only one -- of mounting anger for their silence. Secretary-General António Guterres immediately condemned the Hamas massacre, but not until late November did he issue a statement that the related sex crimes specifically must be "vigorously investigated and prosecuted."

Dr Cochav Elkayam Levy, an Israeli law professor and founder of a commission on Oct 7 crimes against women and children, said that on Nov. 1, she sent a letter to UN Women, signed by dozens of scholars, calling for an "urgent and unequivocal condemnation of the massacre committed by Hamas," including the use of rape as a tool of war. "They didn't even respond," she said.

Erdan, the Israeli ambassador, said he sent two letters about the use of rape by Hamas militants, appended with photographs of victims' bodies, to Sima Sami Bahous, the executive director of UN Women. "I got no response whatsoever," said Erdan, "not even, 'We received your letter.'"

On Nov 25, UN Women first addressed the issue on social media, saying it was "alarmed by reports of gender-based violence on 7 October," but the post did not mention Hamas.

In a statement on Monday, UN Women condemned "the abhorrent attacks by Hamas against Israel" and said it had been "closely following reports of brutal acts of gender-based violence against women in Israel since they first came to light."

The agency added, "We believe a full investigation is essential, so that perpetrators at all sides can be held accountable and justice can be served."

Last week, a bipartisan group of more than 80 members of Congress released a letter calling the agency's response "woefully unsatisfactory and consistent with the UN's long-standing bias against Israel."

Since the start of the war, UN Women has focused its advocacy on bringing attention and humanitarian relief to girls and women in the Gaza Strip, and on pushing for a cease-fire as Israeli airstrikes resulted in thousands of Palestinian casualties.

Several supporters of Israel in Congress expressed outrage at the silence from international and domestic organizations.

"I've been internally raging for about two months," said Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida, who heads the Democratic Women's Caucus. "There is antisemitism involved and there are some folks who are more interested in portraying the loss of life in Gaza than highlighting the complete inhumanity and viciousness and brutality of Hamas."

Frankel plans to introduce a House resolution later this week condemning the use of sexual violence in war and has been pushing for congressional hearings on the topic.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev, called out UN Women for its "failure to immediately and unequivocally stand up for Israeli women." She said that international organizations "including several on the far left, have chosen to dismiss, downplay or outright deny Hamas' widespread use of sexual violence and rape against Israeli women on Oct 7."

At the United Nations on Monday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N Y, gave an emotional address, speaking of "raw footage" she had been shown that "takes your breath away with the sheer level of evil it depicts."

"When I saw the list of women's rights organizations that said nothing, I nearly choked," Gillibrand said. "Where is the solidarity for women in this country and in this world to stand up for our mothers, our sisters and our daughters?"

After the event, in the UN's Flag Hall, Sandberg stood in front of Israel's white and blue banner, and as she talked about the devastating realization that most of the victims had been killed, her voice began to crack.

"I don't know how to talk about this and not," -- she paused, taking a deep breath before apologizing. She never finished her sentence.