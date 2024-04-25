JOIN US
Homeworld

Almost 100 detained at anti-government protest in Armenia: Report

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced criticism at home after agreeing to cede several border areas to neighbour and longtime rival Azerbaijan as part of a peace deal.
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 07:54 IST

Armenian police have detained dozens of people taking part in an anti-government protest in Yerevan late on Wednesday, local news website News.am reported, and Russia's Interfax news agency put the figure at 96 people, citing police.

The protesters had blocked traffic in the city centre and, according to police, had refused to comply with their orders. News.am said police forcefully dispersed the rally.

Armenia is a treaty ally of Russia and traditionally Moscow's closest partner in the South Caucasus, but bilateral relations have sharply deteriorated in recent months as Yerevan has sought to build ties with the West, blaming Russia for failing to defend it from Azerbaijan.

Armenia has also sought to distance itself from Moscow's war in Ukraine.

(Published 25 April 2024, 07:54 IST)
