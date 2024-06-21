Armenia recognises Palestinian statehood

Armenia has officially recognised a Palestinian state, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Friday, the latest country to do so despite opposition from Israel.

Armenia supports a United Nations resolution on an immediate ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza and is in favour of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, a ministry statement said.

Israel's foreign ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador 'for a serious reprimand' following Armenia's recognition of a Palestinian state, a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.