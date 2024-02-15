Asif Ali Zardari tipped to become Pakistan President as PPP, PML-N enter into alliance: Report

To a question on the constitutional posts of National Assembly speaker, Senate chairman and president, the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the party would decide its nominees for these posts but he wanted Asif Ali Zardari to become president “because the country is burning and if anyone can help put the fire out, it is Asif Ali Zardari.”

The leadership of PML-N has agreed to support Zardari for the post of president in return for PPP’s support to Shehbaz for the PM’s post, The News International reported quoting sources in the know.