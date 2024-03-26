At least 10 ships bound for Baltimore drop anchor after traffic stopped

The vessels that anchored included container and bulk carrier ships that were signaling their destination as Baltimore, the MarineTraffic data showed.

Baltimore port's private and public terminals handled 847,158 autos and light trucks in 2023, the most of any US port.

The port also handles farm and construction machinery, sugar, gypsum and coal, according to a Maryland government website.

“While Baltimore is not one of the largest US East Coast ports, it still imports and exports more than one million containers each year, so there is the potential for this to cause significant disruption to supply chains," said Emily Stausbøll, market analyst at Xeneta, an ocean freight shipping rate benchmarking and intelligence platform.

"Far East to US East Coast ocean freight services have already been impacted by drought in the Panama Canal and recent conflict in the Red Sea, which saw rates increase by 150 per cent, so this latest incident will add to those concerns."