Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bangladesh interim govt to decide President's fate after talks with political parties

According to an adviser to Muhammad Yunus, the head of the interim government, the council of advisers decided to hold discussions with the political parties on President Shahabuddin's fate.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 17:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 17:05 IST
World newsBangladeshMuhammad Yunus

Follow us on :

Follow Us