Biden will be most proud of deepening partnership with India: White House

“This summer, I faced a decision whether to seek a second term as President. It was a difficult decision. Being president has been the honour of my life. There's so much more I want to get done. As much as I love this job, I love my country more. I decided, after 50 years of public service, it's time for the new generation of leadership to take my nation forward. My fellow leaders, let us never forget that some things are more important than staying in power. It's your people,” Biden said to a round of huge applause from the world leaders in the UNGA hall.