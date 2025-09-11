<p>London: Britain has sacked Peter Mandelson as its ambassador to the United States over his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, its foreign ministry said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Mandelson, a veteran Labour politician who was key to the party's success under former leader Tony Blair, came under heavy scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein after a birthday book was released including a letter purportedly from Mandelson describing Epstein as "my best pal".</p>.Britain's Prince Harry meets father King Charles for first time in 20 months.<p>"In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador," Britain's foreign ministry said.</p>.<p>"The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment."</p>