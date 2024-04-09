Bulgaria's president calls snap parliamentary election for June 9

Sofia: Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev appointed a caretaker government on Tuesday led by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, and set June 9 as the date for snap elections, the president's office said in a statement.

The parliamentary vote is set to coincide with elections for Bulgaria's members of the European Parliament, it said.

"We must be a guarantor of stability, we cannot allow our country to be involved in a constitutional crisis, (and) ... be hostage to party ambitions and desires," Glavchev said during the government handover ceremony.

Glavchev, 60, previously served as the head of the Audit Chamber.

Bulgaria, the poorest member of the EU and one of its most corrupt states, has been rocked by political instability since anti-graft protests in 2020.