Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Canadian MP lambasts politicians saying they are deliberately avoiding mention of Khalistanis

Due to the deliberate actions of some politicians and the influence of Khalistanis, Canadians now mistakenly equate Khalistanis with Sikhs, Arya said
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 16:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 16:49 IST
India NewsCanadaIndiaKhalistani separatismSikhs

Follow us on :

Follow Us