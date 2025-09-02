Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Can't allow Trump's ego to destroy strategic relationship with India': US lawmaker

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, the co-chair of the US-India caucus, said he is sounding the 'five-alarm fire' on what Trump is doing to “destroy" the US-India partnership.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 17:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 17:20 IST
World newsBusiness NewsDonald TrumpUS tariff hike

Follow us on :

Follow Us