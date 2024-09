China says it is verifying email tips about Taiwan 'separatist' activity

"After the establishment of the mailbox for reporting diehard Taiwan independence elements, people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits have responded with practical actions," he said.

This is a reflection of the "common aspirations" of people on either side of the strait, Chen added.

"We will carefully verify and screen the clues we receive," he said. "We will never let a single Taiwan independence element off the hook, but we will never wrongly accuse good people either."

Taiwan's government, which says only the island's people can decide their future, has condemned China's new campaign, and warned against all but absolutely necessary travel to the country. China says that is alarmist nonsense.

China has a particular hatred of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, inaugurated in May, but has not placed him on its list of "hardcore separatists", unlike Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim, Defence Minister Wellington Koo and some others in his administration and party.

"Taiwan independence is a scourge, a dead end; it won't come to pass," Chen said, speaking of Lai's first 100 days in office.

Lai has repeatedly offered talks with Beijing but been rebuffed, and also repeatedly warned of the danger Taiwan faces from its giant neighbour and the need to strengthen their defences.