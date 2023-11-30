Chinese military values ties with Indian counterpart: Beijing

Beijing: China's Defence Ministry on Thursday said that its military values its relations with the Indian counterpart as it maintained that the 20 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks have helped to ease tensions amidst the eastern Ladakh standoff.

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks. India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

The current situation at the India-China border remained generally stable, Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defence, told a press conference here answering a question on the prolonged standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Under the guidance of state leaders, the two sides have maintained effective communications through diplomatic and military channels and have made steady progress in resolving the remaining issues in the Western sector, he said.