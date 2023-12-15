JOIN US
Danish police still searching for 4 terrorism suspects after arrests

Seven people, including four suspected Hamas members, were arrested in Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands on Thursday on suspicion of planning attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe.
Last Updated 15 December 2023, 11:01 IST

Copenhagen: Two people were remanded in custody in Denmark on Friday on suspicion of plotting a terrorism attack, while another four suspects were still sought by police, Danish prosecutors said.

Danish police on Thursday apprehended three suspects in the case, one of whom was later released.

A court ordered that the four missing suspects were remanded "in absentia", the Copenhagen Police Prosecution service said, meaning that they can be taken into custody if found.

It was not immediately clear if there was a link between the arrests in the three countries.

