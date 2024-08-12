Dhaka will ask for Sheikh Hasina's return if Bangladesh's law demands it: Yunus govt

New Delhi: Dhaka will ask New Delhi to ensure the return of Sheikh Hasina from India if the law of Bangladesh requires so, said Mohammed Touhid Hossain, the advisor on foreign affairs of the new interim government of the neighbouring country.

Touhid Hossain said that the interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus would want the “people of Bangladesh” to “feel” that India was indeed “a good friend” of their nation.

His comment was followed by the statement of his colleague Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, advisor on home affairs, saying Sheikh Hasina would be always welcome to return from India to Bangladesh, but she should not foment unrest.