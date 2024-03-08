Donald Trump appeals E Jean Carroll's $83.3 million defamation verdict

'WANTED TO DEFEND MYSELF'

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw Carroll's trial, has yet to rule on Trump's motions to get a new trial and reduce the damages award.

In seeking a new trial, lawyers for Trump said the verdict was tainted by Kaplan's decision to strike Trump's testimony about his state of mind when he disparaged Carroll.

According to the lawyers, Trump's statement that "I just wanted to defend myself, my family, and, frankly, the presidency" was relevant to whether he had acted maliciously, and that excluding it "all but assured" a big punitive damages award.

The lawyers also said Kaplan erred in instructing jurors about the burden of proof needed to show malice.

On Thursday, Kaplan rejected Trump's bid to delay enforcing the verdict, and Trump's suggestion he might suffer "irreparable injury" if forced to post a bond.

Last May, a different jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million over a similar October 2022 denial, finding he had defamed and sexually abused her.

Trump is appealing that decision, and set aside $5.55 million with the Manhattan court during that process.

Both appeals could take years. Carroll is 80, and Trump is 77.

Trump is the Republican candidate for this November's presidential election.

He would face an expected rematch against Democratic incumbent Joe Biden, who beat him in 2020.